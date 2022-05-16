John Ruddy: Wolves need a plan ahead of big summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Ruddy: Wolves need a plan ahead of big summer

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 8.13pm
Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy (Tim Goode/PA)
Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy (Tim Goode/PA)

John Ruddy admits Wolves face a summer of transition after missing out on Europe.

The goalkeeper, out of contact in the summer, made his first Premier League appearance of the season in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Norwich.

It ended the club’s hopes of returning to Europe next term and Ruddy knows changes are needed.

“As a club, it’s no secret that it’s going to be a big summer, a summer of transition. This group’s been together since I’ve been here, for five years, and has done exceptionally well,” he told the club’s official site.

“I don’t think we get enough credit as a group, what we’ve done over the period of time. It’s going to be a big summer and the club need a way forward and a plan of what they want to do.

“On a personal level I’m not sure, it’s in the club’s hands, so I’ll wait and see what they say.”

Wolves recovered from falling behind to Teemu Pukki’s opener to level through Rayan Ait-Nouri’s second-half header.

Already-relegated Norwich remain bottom but Pukki, who scored his 11th goal of the season, was pleased to end a run of five straight defeats.

He told the club’s official site: “There had been too many losses in a row. We wanted to get something out of the game and we did that. We wanted to win, but at least we got the one point.

“Specifically, the first half I thought it was a good game. We created loads of chances and we could have scored more. Second half was a bit more of a fight and I think that was something we had to do after the losses.”

