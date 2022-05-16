John Ruddy: Wolves need a plan ahead of big summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Ruddy admits Wolves face a summer of transition after missing out on Europe.

The goalkeeper, out of contact in the summer, made his first Premier League appearance of the season in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Norwich.

It ended the club’s hopes of returning to Europe next term and Ruddy knows changes are needed.

“As a club, it’s no secret that it’s going to be a big summer, a summer of transition. This group’s been together since I’ve been here, for five years, and has done exceptionally well,” he told the club’s official site.

“I don’t think we get enough credit as a group, what we’ve done over the period of time. It’s going to be a big summer and the club need a way forward and a plan of what they want to do.

“On a personal level I’m not sure, it’s in the club’s hands, so I’ll wait and see what they say.”

Wolves recovered from falling behind to Teemu Pukki’s opener to level through Rayan Ait-Nouri’s second-half header.

Already-relegated Norwich remain bottom but Pukki, who scored his 11th goal of the season, was pleased to end a run of five straight defeats.

He told the club’s official site: “There had been too many losses in a row. We wanted to get something out of the game and we did that. We wanted to win, but at least we got the one point.

“Specifically, the first half I thought it was a good game. We created loads of chances and we could have scored more. Second half was a bit more of a fight and I think that was something we had to do after the losses.”