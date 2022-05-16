Bristol City sign midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal By Press Association May 16 2022, 8.41pm Mark Sykes has joined Bristol City after spending over three years at Oxford (Tess Derry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bristol City have signed midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal. The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the Sky Bet Championship club. Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive. “I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction. “My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.” Sykes made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Glenavon in January 2019. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Players don’t come for me – Guardiola plays down influence in Haaland signing Kyle Lafferty signs new one-year deal at Kilmarnock Manchester City agree deal with Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland this summer Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland