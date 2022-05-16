I can’t stop smiling, says LGBTQ+ fan after Blackpool player comes out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I can’t stop smiling, says LGBTQ+ fan after Blackpool player comes out

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.19pm Updated: May 17 2022, 8.33am
Rainbow laces (Nick Potts/PA)
An LGBTQ+ football fan said they “can’t stop smiling” after a Blackpool player became the first professional in the men’s game to come out as gay in 30 years.

Jake Daniels, 17, released a statement on Monday saying he has always known he is gay and that he was ready to “come out and be myself”.

For Joe White, co-chair of Pride In Football, a network of UK LGBTQ+ fan groups, it was a big moment.

Describing their feelings to PA, they said: “It’s just a lot of amazement, awe at Jake, and it’s just wonderful.

“I can’t stop smiling whenever we’re talking about it so I think that says it all.”

Joe White at an England game
Joe White is also co-chair of Three Lions Pride (Joe White)

Mx White said that when they were younger football was “not a welcoming place” for LGBTQ+ people.

“I’d go to games and you’d hear homophobic chanting, homophobic slurs,” they said.

“And when you realise that, actually, those words are about someone like you, it makes it feel like football is an alienating place and not somewhere that you are welcome as your authentic self.”

Since then football has made “a lot of progress quickly”, they said, but there has been no openly gay player in the professional men’s game in England since Justin Fashanu.

Having an openly gay footballer in the men’s game and “just seeing someone like you on the pitch” could therefore have a “powerful” effect for LGBTQ+ fans, they said.

Daniels received messages of support online from a host of Premier League clubs, governing bodies and players, including England captain Harry Kane and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties also expressed their support, along with figures from the wider worlds of sport and entertainment.

Mx White, who is also co-chair of Arsenal and England LGBTQ+ fan groups, said they were pleased to see Daniels’ statement had been greeted with “overwhelming positivity”.

“It’s been really promising to see how many people are getting behind and showing their support for him on social media,” they said.

“The Premier League clubs have been tweeting already and sadly, yes, you do get a few trolls and homophobes still, but it’s been lovely to see overwhelming positivity across the board.”

Mx White predicted there will “most definitely” be a number of LGBTQ+ fans keeping an eye on Blackpool next season.

“It’s just lovely to see people living their authentic life and being as good as they can be,” they said.

“And if he becomes the next English superstar, I really hope that he comes to Arsenal.”

