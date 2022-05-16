Darren McGregor would ‘love’ coaching job at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren McGregor would ‘love’ coaching job at Hibernian

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.31pm
Darren McGregor is pondering retirement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Darren McGregor admitted he is ready for the “next chapter” as he resigned himself to the likelihood that his time as a Hibernian player is over.

The 36-year-old became a Hibees favourite in 2016 when he won the Scottish Cup at the end of his first season with the club he supported as a boy.

However, after seven seasons at Easter Road, the no-nonsense centre-back acknowledges he has fallen down the pecking order and is preparing to speak with the club’s hierarchy about the possibility of taking on a coaching role.

“I have a year left but I’m not naive, I am 37 in August,” he said. “I’m still a young man in normal terms but it is getting harder.

“I don’t want to block the pathway for younger guys coming up. I will need to have a conversation with the powers that be whether I can transition into something else.

“I worked so hard to get here and if I wasn’t playing for Hibs I would struggle to see myself playing for anyone else.

“If there was an opportunity to transition here into coaching I would love to look into that. I have been here a long time and loved every minute of it and I would do anything for this club.

“Whatever capacity they see me in then I would be keen to take it. I started at nearly 25 (in full-time football) when I signed for St Mirren.

“I’m 37 in August, I’ve had some bad injuries, plenty of highs and lows. If someone said to me when I had a proper job at 24 that I would still be playing now after winning the Scottish Cup with Hibs at 30 I would not have believed them.

“Whatever step I do take, whatever I apply myself at I know I can be good at. It could be a good next chapter for me.”

Although he still feels capable of playing at a decent level, McGregor admits he would find it difficult to drop down the ladder at this stage of his career.

“You could never rule anything out,” he said. “But from where I’ve been, I’ve done it the opposite to what a lot of guys do in that I’ve started low and ended up high.

“I said when I was younger that I’d play anywhere but because I’ve been here that long, and battled against injuries and chronic knee conditions and what not, it would be difficult for me to go and give someone else 100 per cent of myself knowing that it’s not Hibs and that fire in my belly is sort of dampened.

“If I was playing with someone else, I’d find that very difficult.”

McGregor was given the captaincy by caretaker boss David Gray for Sunday’s 4-0 win over St Johnstone as he made his first start since December in what is likely to be his last appearance for the club.

“It was emotional even thinking about it on Saturday night,” he said. “Dave had spoken to me and said he was going to give me the captaincy which I’ll be forever grateful for.

“Leading my kids out there with the armband, I was almost on the verge of tears. I had to control myself as it was so overwhelming. It’s just been a privilege to play with this club.

“If that is my last game, I will treasure it along with a couple of other things that I managed to achieve here.”

