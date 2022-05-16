Saints to assess Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong ahead of Liverpool clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton will assess Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Forster and midfielder Armstrong have each missed training due to a series of complaints but could be fit to feature against the title-chasing Reds.

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy, who is still awaiting his first appearance since suffering injury in December, could come in to replace Forster. Defender Tino Livramento (knee) remains out.

Liverpool will not risk key pair Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil Van Dijk (knee) at St Mary’s after both were forced off injured during the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Midfielder Fabinho is also ruled out with the thigh injury sustained in last week’s clash with Aston Villa.

Left-back Andy Robertson could make the squad having gone off with cramp at Wembley but may not start as manager Jurgen Klopp considers changes.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi.