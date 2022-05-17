Chris Sutton tells Rangers fans not to do ‘anything naughty’ in Seville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chris Sutton tells Rangers fans not to do ‘anything naughty’ in Seville

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 4.33am
Chris Sutton poked fun at Rangers fans (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Chris Sutton poked fun at Rangers fans (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton told Rangers fans not to do “anything naughty” in Seville as he delivered a cheeky parody of official videos from the Ibrox club.

Former Ibrox players including Graeme Souness, Richard Gough and Ian Durrant have appeared in videos on Rangers’ social media channels urging supporters not to let the club down when they are in Spain for the Europa League final.

The former Gers heroes told fans to represent the club well when they travel for Wednesday’s encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Durrant said: “Be respectful, Bears. Go and enjoy yourself, have a party and bring the cup home.”

Souness said: “Have a party but make sure you behave yourself because you’re going there as an ambassador for our football, our great football club, the great Glasgow Rangers.

“You must go there and behave otherwise we’ll get all the trashy headlines which will damage us for a long, long time. Please go there and behave yourselves and have a super time.”

Sutton could not resist the temptation to have a laugh at Celtic’s rivals and issued his own message on his Twitter account.

Wearing one of his old Celtic tops, the pundit said: “Hello there to all the Rangers fans out there in Seville. I’m just following on from the messages from Graeme Souness, Ian Durrant and Richard Gough.

“Please just behave out in Seville and try not to let yourselves down.

“Okay, come on, do the right thing guys. Be good and behave – and don’t do anything naughty out there. Okay?”

Tens of thousands of Rangers fans with or without tickets are expected in the Andalusian capital.

Rangers fan in Manchester
A Rangers fan in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester the day after the 2008 UEFA Cup final (Dave Thompson/PA)

The previous two European finals involving Rangers have been marred by violent scenes.

Rangers were banned from European competition for a year after fans clashed with Spanish police on the Nou Camp pitch at the end of their 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup final victory over Dynamo Moscow.

There were violent scenes in Manchester city centre in 2008 after an estimated 200,000 fans travelled south ahead of Rangers’ UEFA Cup final defeat by Zenit St Petersburg.

Thirty-nine police officers were injured during the trouble and a Crown Court judge later described it as “the worst night of violence and destruction suffered by Manchester city centre since the blitz”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier