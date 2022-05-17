On this day in 2013 – James Anderson claims 300th Test wicket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2013 – James Anderson claims 300th Test wicket

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 6.01am
James Anderson (right) celebrates taking his 300th Test wicket (Anthony Devlin/PA)
James Anderson became just the fourth Englishman to take 300 Test wickets in his career during a match against New Zealand on this day nine years ago.

The Lancastrian, 30, dismissed opener Peter Fulton on the second day of the contest at Lord’s to join Fred Trueman, Bob Willis and Ian Botham in reaching the landmark.

Anderson’s great friend Graeme Swann held on to the catch low at second slip to complete Fulton’s dismissal, sparking celebrations all round.

James Anderson (left) is congratulated by Ian Botham after joining him by reaching 300 Test wickets
Anderson made it 301 on the same day by dismissing Ross Taylor and was congratulated by Willis and Botham on his achievement.

He said: “It’s quite strange (to have) guys who have done so much in the game and achieved so much – and I watched as a kid – come up and congratulate me on that sort of thing.

“It’s been difficult to avoid. So I’m quite happy that it’s out of the way now, and I did it early and didn’t have to wait around for it. We can move on now and think about something else.

James Anderson holds the ball aloft after taking his 300th Test wicket
“I’m not getting that old yet, so I’m feeling pretty good. I think I’ve got a few more left yet.”

Nearly a decade later and with his 40th birthday approaching this summer, Anderson remains a key figure for England and has more than doubled his tally of Test wickets, which currently stands at 640.

He became the first England player to reach 400, 500 and 600 wickets and has taken more Test wickets than any other fast bowler, with only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne ahead of him in the global standings.

