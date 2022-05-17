Football rumours: Chelsea considering entering race for Robert Lewandowski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Chelsea considering entering race for Robert Lewandowski

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 7.19am Updated: May 17 2022, 8.47am
A new suitor has emerged for Robert Lewandowski, with The Guardian reporting Chelsea have entered the race for the Bayern Munich striker (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

A new suitor has emerged for Robert Lewandowski, with The Guardian reporting Chelsea may enter the race for the Bayern Munich striker. The 33-year-old, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2023, could be on the move this summer, with Barcelona the current frontrunner for his signature. However, the paper says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Lewandowski and the club are closely monitoring his situation.

Manchester City have given Ilkay Gundogan the go-ahead to seek his fortunes elsewhere in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 31-year-old Germany midfielder has just one year left on his deal, but is believed to be seeking assurances of regular game time, which City have thus far been unable to commit to.

Leicester City v Roma – UEFA Europa Conference League – Semifinal – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Roma manager Jose Mourinho (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle are looking to tempt Jose Mourinho away from Roma despite the recent success of current manager Eddie Howe, according to reports. The Daily Express, citing Spanish outlet Marca, says Magpies bosses are of the belief that a veteran manager such as Mourinho has a better chance of bringing immediate success to St James’ Park.

England and Manchester City Women defender Lucy Bronze is eyeing a move to the US once her contract runs out in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca reports the Paris St Germain striker has agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele: Bayern Munich are interested in the Barcelona forward, according to Sky Sports.

