Tom Harrison steps down as ECB chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tom Harrison steps down as ECB chief executive

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 9.49am Updated: May 17 2022, 10.05am
Tom Harrison has stepped down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (Hollie Adams/PA)
Tom Harrison has stepped down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (Hollie Adams/PA)

Tom Harrison is stepping down as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the PA news agency understands.

Harrison has been in the post for the last seven years but, as first reported by The Guardian, his reign is set to come to an end with an official announcement expected on Tuesday morning.

Harrison’s imminent departure, and his anticipated replacement by managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor, is the latest in a series of major changes at the heart of English cricket.

Clare Connor
Clare Connor, the managing director of women’s cricket, is being tipped to replace Tom Harrison (Jacob King/PA)

Since the turn of the year, men’s director of cricket Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root have all been replaced, with the ECB chair currently vacant as well.

Harrison has proved a polarising figure at the head of the game since his appointment in 2014 and his tenure will be forever linked to the controversial launch of The Hundred.

The long-term success, or otherwise, of the eight-team city tournament has yet to be determined but Harrison was one of the architects and biggest advocates of a change which continues to split cricket fans.

Ashley Giles and Joe Root
It has been a year of chance at the ECB with men’s director of cricket Ashley Giles (right) and captain Joe Root among those to leave their posts (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harrison, who enjoyed a brief first-class career with Derbyshire before moving more successfully into the field of marketing and media rights, helped deliver a broadcast deal worth more than £1billion in 2017.

He also oversaw the ECB’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, though some of the goodwill he earned for his handling of that turbulent period and his own decision to take a voluntary pay cut dissipated when he accepted a large bonus earlier this year.

He and a group of senior management shared a pot worth around £2.1million based on a long-term incentive plan, drawing criticism due to the 62 redundancies made by the governing body as a result of Covid-19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]