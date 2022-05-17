Georgia Stanway bids farewell to Man City ahead of expected Bayern Munich move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georgia Stanway bids farewell to Man City ahead of expected Bayern Munich move

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 10.53am
Georgia Stanway played for Manchester City for seven years (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Georgia Stanway played for Manchester City for seven years (Isaac Parkin/PA).

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has bid farewell to Manchester City ahead of an expected move to Bayern Munich.

Stanway, out of contract this summer, is understood to be set to join Bayern on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old said in a message on social media on Tuesday: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today I leave as the club’s leading top scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Stanway, after making her City debut aged 16 in 2015, went on to help the club win the Women’s Super League in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

In January, she surpassed Nikita Parris as the team’s record goalscorer as a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest took her to 64 goals, and she has netted three more times since then.

Set to be part of England’s squad for the home Euros this summer, Stanway has scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Lionesses, and played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

