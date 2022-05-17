Exeter’s Sam Simmonds unlikely to be fit for England’s summer tour of Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exeter’s Sam Simmonds unlikely to be fit for England’s summer tour of Australia

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.31pm
England number eight Sam Simmonds faces hip surgery (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England look set to be without Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds for the summer tour of Australia.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says it is “unlikely” that Simmonds will be available after being sidelined because of a hip injury.

And Baxter has confirmed that the 27-year-old will require surgery.

Sam Simmonds
England kick off a three-Test series against the Wallabies in Perth on July 2, which is followed by games in Brisbane and Sydney.

Asked about 14 times-capped Simmonds’ prospects of making the trip, Baxter said: “Sam will be unlikely to, because he is going to be having an operation.

“It is a niggly hip injury, which has been causing him pain.

“If he gets this sorted now, it means he can have a good recovery time and a good pre-season.

Rob Baxter
“It is a huge year for anybody who has got international ambitions next year, with it being World Cup year.”

Baxter, meanwhile, has delivered more encouraging bulletins on three of Simmonds’ England colleagues – hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, wing Jack Nowell and lock Jonny Hill.

Cowan-Dickie suffered a knee injury during England’s Six Nations victory over Wales in February, while Nowell broke his arm in the tournament finale against France just over eight weeks ago.

Lock Hill, who will join Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership rivals Sale next season, has not played since early January due to a stress fracture of his lower leg.

Luke Cowan-Dickie
Baxter added: “Luke has got a good chance of being ready for the end stage of the season, so in all possibility could still tour.

“As far as we are looking at it, they (Cowan-Dickie and Hill) will be in with England for some rehab so England can have a look at them early next week.

“They are (all) progressing pretty well at the moment.

“The tour is still a little way away – it is over a month before England head off – so they have still got a decent amount of rehab time before those decisions need to be made.”

