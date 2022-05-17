Wayne Brown ‘honoured and privileged’ to be named permanent Colchester boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Brown ‘honoured and privileged’ to be named permanent Colchester boss

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.09pm Updated: May 17 2022, 1.11pm
Wayne Brown has been named as Colchester’s permanent manager (Joe Giddens/PA)
Colchester have appointed Wayne Brown as their permanent manager.

Brown was named as Hayden Mullins’ interim successor in January after the former West Ham midfielder was sacked following five successive Sky Bet League Two defeats.

And after guiding the U’s from just above the relegation zone to 15th – with a run of five victories from their final eight matches – Brown will take over as the club’s full-time head coach.

The former Colchester defender, 44, will continue to be assisted by Dave Huzzey and Joe Dunne.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the role on a permanent basis like this,” Brown said on the club’s official website.

“It’s important that you surround yourself with people that want to achieve what you want to as an individual.

“Both Dave and Joe bring different strengths to this managerial team, which again has worked really well in the 22 games we’ve had so far.

“They’ve got the work ethic and work ethos that I’ve got and it’s important that you get the balance right. Someone that wants to come in and work hard for me and the football club, but ultimately we want to get success together and be singing off the same hymn sheet.”

