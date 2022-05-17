Henry Arundell’s desire to attack draws comparison to Matt Giteau – Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry Arundell’s desire to attack draws comparison to Matt Giteau – Eddie Jones

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.33pm
Henry Arundell (left) has been called into a senior England squad for the first time (Simon Marper/PA)
Henry Arundell’s attacking instincts have drawn a comparison with Australia great Matt Giteau after Eddie Jones picked the London Irish flyer for the first time.

Arundell has been fast-tracked into England’s 36-man training squad that will gather in London for three days from Sunday to make initial preparations for the June 19 appointment with the Barbarians.

The 19-year-old has impressed through his devastating running from full-back that has produced length-of-the-field tries for Irish and England Under-20 in what is his debut season.

Twelve appearances for the Exiles, only five of them starts, have offered enough evidence for Jones to place him in contention for the pre-Australia warm-up fixture at Twickenham against the Barbarians.

“We watched him during the England Under-20s and he was impressive,” said Jones, who gave Test centurion Giteau his debut in 2002 when Wallabies coach.

“He’s got exceptional pace. He probably reminds me a lot of Matt Giteau in terms of his desire to attack. Not the way he plays, but his desire to attack.

“I was particularly impressed when I went to see him play against Wasps. The ball was kicked to him and he knocked it on cold, so it wasn’t a great start.

Harry Arundell has shown his sensational running skills for London Irish in the Premiership and Europe
“There’s all this hoo-ha about him being a fantastic player and he knocks the ball on cold.

“Next ball he gets a long pass, sees back space, chips and scores and that’s the sort of mindset you want to see from young players who want to take on the game. So that’s impressive, along with his pace.”

Arundell is among 10 uncapped players included in a squad that sees several senior internationals omitted, but others return after missing the Six Nations.

Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Willis are present after spells out through injury, but the the likes of Henry Slade, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler have been stood down from this camp.

Test centurion Matt Giteau is one of Australia's greatest players
Farrell and Tuilagi were key absentees as England slumped to another disappointing Six Nations but they have recovered from their respective ankle and hamstring injuries and have been in regular action for Saracens and Sale respectively.

“It’s been a tough period for Owen. It started with his club being relegated and he had a tough time playing then and has had a number of injuries. It’s good to see him back and fit,” Jones said.

“But he’s back playing, been consistently good for his club and is and part of the reason why Saracens have progressed so far in Europe and are obviously doing well in the Premiership.

“I caught up with Manu last night (Monday) in Manchester. He was looking very fit and enthusiastic. He really wants to make an imprint on this Australia tour.

Owen Farrell (left) and Manu Tuilagi (right) are back fit for England
“Our job with Sale is to get him physically right and ready to go. We want a revolution, not an evolution. It’s all about finding out what’s right for him. He’s slowly learning what he needs to do.”

A surprise inclusion is Mako Vunipola, the Saracens prop who was part of a cull of senior players prior to the autumn.

“No door’s ever been closed on a player. Players select or deselect themselves,” Jones said.

“While Mako has been out injured, his play before that was exceptional and we want to have a look at him to see if he can add to the team.”

