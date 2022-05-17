Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway joins Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway joins Bayern Munich

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.57pm
Georgia Stanway joins Bayern Munich after seven years as a Manchester City player (Isaac Parkin/PA).
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Stanway, who was reaching the end of her contract with City, had posted a farewell message to the Women’s Super League outfit on social media.

The 23-year-old said in quotes on Bayern’s official website: “I’m so excited! It just feels right.

“It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can’t wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

“It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that.”

Bayern sporting director Bianca Rech said: “We are very happy about Georgia’s signing.

“She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality. It’s also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern.”

Stanway, who made her City debut aged 16 in 2015, played 186 times for the club in all competitions, helping them win the WSL in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

In January, she surpassed Nikita Parris as the team’s record goalscorer as a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest took her to 64 goals, and she has netted three more times since then.

Her message on social media on Tuesday morning said: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Set to be part of England’s squad for the home Euros this summer, Stanway has scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Lionesses, and played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

