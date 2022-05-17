Burnley could be boosted by return of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Burnley could be boosted by return of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski at Aston Villa

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.25pm
James Tarkowski could return for Burnley on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
James Tarkowski could return for Burnley on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mike Jackson is hoping Burnley will be boosted by the return of several players from injury ahead of their crunch clash with Aston Villa on Thursday.

The loss of central defensive pairing James Tarkowski and Ben Mee has been a particular blow but both are now back on the grass and could feature at Villa Park.

Tarkowski, who picked up a hamstring injury in the home clash with Villa 10 days ago, is the more likely, with captain Mee having not featured since the beginning of March.

Striker Jay Rodriguez and midfielders Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have also been training, leaving Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra as the only definite absentees.

Interim boss Jackson said: “They’re all out running, which is really good, going through fitness tests. If we can get them back for these two games, whether it’s this one coming up or the last one, that’ll be a big boost to the group.

“There are probably five or six lads in there who have said: ‘I’ll give it a go, I’m ready’. They are willing to put themselves out on a limb whether they feel 100 per cent or haven’t trained as much as they have wanted, but that’s what I’m getting back.

“We’ve obviously got to be careful managing them, but there’s no one going: ‘It’s not for me this’.”

Having taken 10 points from Jackson’s first four games in charge, Burnley have lost their last two and have slipped back into the relegation zone.

A 1-0 defeat by Spurs on Sunday left a bad taste after the only goal of the game came from a contentious penalty awarded for handball against Ashley Barnes.

Jackson admitted the decision still rankled, saying: “Yes but it’s done now. I said what I needed to say after the game. I was annoyed with it, as you can imagine, but I didn’t want to take anything away from what I thought was a really strong performance on the day from the group.”

A late equaliser for Leeds against Brighton lifted them one point ahead of Burnley having played a game more, and Thursday represents the Clarets’ opportunity to try to reverse those positions ahead of the season climax on Sunday.

Jackson is not shying away from the bigger picture, saying: “You can’t hide it. Everyone knows it. But we’ve spoken about what do we need to do? What’s important to us? How do we attack what we’re doing?

“The lads know it’s there. But we’re at our best if we just keep that focus on what we’re doing now. I know it sounds a bit boring but you’ve got to do that, it keeps you on task, it keeps you where you need to be. Play now, not what’s going to happen or what’s happened before.

“When I look into that Spurs game and I look into the other four games before that, maybe not so much the Villa game, I can see them focusing, I can see them attacking the next thing in the game. And I think that allows you to move from moment to moment and be calm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier