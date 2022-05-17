Blair Spittal ‘really proud’ to have represented Ross County after leaving club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blair Spittal ‘really proud’ to have represented Ross County after leaving club

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.55pm
Blair Spittal is moving on (PA)
Blair Spittal is moving on (PA)

Ross County have confirmed the departure of former captain Blair Spittal.

The midfielder spent three seasons in Dingwall and captained the side at the start of his most recent campaign.

The former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Partick Thistle player played 72 times and scored his 12th goal for the club in the final game of the cinch Premiership season against the Tannadice men.

The 26-year-old said on County’s website that he was “really proud” to have represented the club.

“The club has been very good for me, and I want to thank the manager and coaching staff, the players, the club staff and the fans for making my time so successful,” he added.

“To play in the Ross County shirt 72 times is special for me and my family and I can’t thank everybody enough as I move on to a new chapter.

“Finally, to our fans, this year you have been tremendous for the club. That afternoon at Pittodrie is a memory that will always be with me, and we were all there and in it together, achieving the club’s first top-six finish in six years.

“I wish the club and supporters all very the best.”

Manager Malky Mackay added: “Blair has been a top professional for me this season. He has been at the club for three years and in each season has contributed considerably to where we stand today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier