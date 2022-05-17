Rangers striker Kemar Roofe declared fit for Europa League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe declared fit for Europa League final

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 4.45pm
Kemar Roofe is fit (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers have received a major Europa League final boost after striker Kemar Roofe was passed fit.

Roofe has not played since helping Rangers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17, after picking up a knee injury.

Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admitted last week that the former Leeds and Anderlecht player’s fitness would be a close call for Seville.

But he returned to full training earlier this week and is set to feature against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Van Bronckhorst said at the pre-match media conference: “Kemar is available. He trained for the first time with us yesterday (Monday). He had individual training before that and he will be training later.

“He will be in the squad and if I want to use him he is available.”

Roofe has scored 17 times this season from 17 starts and 16 substitute appearances and hit the extra-time goal that took Rangers past Braga in the quarter-finals.

With top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos out for the season with a thigh injury, Rangers have started the likes of midfielder Joe Aribo and wide attacker Fashion Sakala in the centre-forward role in recent weeks.

So Roofe’s return to fitness is a major lift for Rangers, even though the Light Blues managed without him in the last four.

“Of course it’s a boost for us,” Van Bronckhorst said. “He got injured a couple of weeks ago, he was in a good spell, very important for the team.

“I’m happy that he is back because he was working hard to be ready for the Leipzig game.

“He didn’t make it so we just extended it for him for the final. He is here and he is ready to play his part.”

Rangers will be without long-term absentees Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander but are otherwise expected to have a fully-fit squad.

