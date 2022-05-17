My confidence is high – Hearts striker Ellis Simms ready for Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

My confidence is high – Hearts striker Ellis Simms ready for Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 4.53pm
Ellis Simms is in good form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ellis Simms is in good form (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts striker Ellis Simms believes he is going into the Scottish Cup final in the perfect frame of mind after enjoying a strong finish to the season.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to the Jambos on loan from Everton in January.

Three impressive strikes in his last six appearances – including the stunning semi-final goal against Hibernian – have helped ensure his belief levels are sky high ahead of Saturday’s Hampden showdown with Rangers.

“When I first came here, there was a spell where I was finding my feet, getting a feel for the league, settling in,” said Simms, who has netted seven in total for Hearts.

“But the staff and my team-mates have helped me settle quickly and the team is playing to my strengths.

“My confidence is high because I’ve scored a few goals now. It’s all about confidence but the last few months I feel like I’ve kicked on a level to show my true ability.

“The goal against Hibs was massive for me and it meant even more having my family and friends in the crowd. It was a great goal and it was a great experience.”

Simms would love to net another special Hampden goal this weekend.

“It would be a great feeling if I was to do it in the final, or even if someone else was to do it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it massively.

“When I came here I couldn’t have imagined I’d have this big ending to the season to look forward to. I came here to play as many games as possible and help the team score goals.

“Obviously we’ve done well in the cup but I never thought we would reach the final. We want to go all the way and win it.

“The Hearts fans are great so it will be great for them if we can win. It would be great for us as well because we’ve worked hard all season. We need to get the job done.”

Hearts had little to play for in their closing cinch Premiership fixtures and ended up losing their last three matches but Simms is confident they can bounce back to form when it matters at the weekend.

“We didn’t want to get complacent,” he said.

“In the last few league games we had cemented ourselves in third but we still wanted to be hungry and perform well to keep the momentum going towards the final.

“But I feel as though everyone is hungry and ready for this game. You’ve got to be ready, you’ve got to be on your A game.”

With his loan deal at Everton due to expire, Simms knows Saturday could be his last game in a Hearts shirt.

“I’m just focused on the final,” he said.

“After that I’ll have a few weeks break and then we’ll reassess the situation to see what’s best for my future. At the end of the day, it will be up to my parent club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier