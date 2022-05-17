St Mirren want to keep Alex Gogic after successful loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren want to keep Alex Gogic after successful loan spell

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.11pm
St Mirren want to keep Alex Gogic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren are attempting to sign Alex Gogic permanently following the expiry of his loan deal from Hibernian.

The 28-year-old Cypriot midfielder has been a regular since moving to Paisley from the Edinburgh club in January.

He will become a free agent when his deal at Hibs ends this summer, and the Buddies confirmed in an end-of-season update that they have made Gogic an offer.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Flynn has agreed a one-year contract extension along with goalkeeper Peter Urminsky.

The Paisley club also confirmed that goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and defender Conor McCarthy have both rejected the chance to extend their contracts with the Buddies and will move on this summer.

Alan Power, Kyle McAllister, Matt Millar and Josh Jack will also leave the club following the expiry of their contracts, and Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have returned to their parent clubs Wolves and Wigan respectively. 

“The club is working hard to add to the core of players already at the squad and will continue to update supporters as this progresses,” St Mirren said on their website.

