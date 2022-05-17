Funso Ojo and Dylan McGeouch to depart as Aberdeen start building for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funso Ojo and Dylan McGeouch to depart as Aberdeen start building for future

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.39pm
Funso Ojo is on his way out of Pittodrie (PA)
Funso Ojo is on his way out of Pittodrie (PA)

Aberdeen have announced the departures of midfielders Funso Ojo and Dylan McGeouch.

The pair will leave along with 20-year-old striker Michael Ruth and long-serving defender Andrew Considine, whose exit had already been confirmed.

Ojo played 76 games for the Dons over three seasons while McGeouch played 45 times after moving to Pittodrie from Sunderland in January 2020.

A club statement read: “First-team players Andrew Considine, Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo and Michael Ruth, will all leave following the conclusion of their contracts.

“Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery and Teddy Jenks have returned to their respective parent clubs following their loan spells.

“Aberdeen would like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at Pittodrie, particularly Andrew who has played an important part in the club’s history, enjoying some very memorable moments along the way.”

Scott Brown, Mikey Devlin and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas had already departed since Jim Goodwin took over as manager in February.

Goodwin said: “We are very much in a transitional period where a number of players, some of whom who have had a long association with the club, must now move on for one reason or another.

“It is never an easy decision to make but having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken to enable us to build a competitive first team for next season and ensure there are brighter days ahead.

“The hard work has already begun to identify the types of players required to take this great club back to where it belongs. The new players will add a freshness to the group and much needed competition for places.

“As much as the 2021-22 season is still a bit raw, we can’t change it. We must learn from the mistakes that were made and look forward to the 2022-23 season with excitement and optimism.”

