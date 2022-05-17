Liam Broady, Paul Jubb and Yuriko Miyazaki progress in French Open qualifying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Broady, Paul Jubb and Yuriko Miyazaki progress in French Open qualifying

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.41pm
Liam Broady was one of three British winners at Roland Garros on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Liam Broady was one of three British winners at Roland Garros on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

British trio Liam Broady, Paul Jubb and Yuriko Miyazaki all claimed victories in the first round of qualifying at the French Open.

Jubb made a winning debut in his first grand slam qualifier, edging a very tight contest against American Christopher Eubanks 6-2 6-7 (6) 7-6 (4) at Roland Garros.

Miyazaki, known as Lily, switched allegiance from Japan to Britain in March having lived in London since the age of 10 and also claimed her first slam victory, beating 26th seed Ylena In-Albon 6-3 6-3.

Broady is a veteran of such stages and successfully came through qualifying at the French Open two years ago and Australian Open earlier this season.

He overcame the loss of the second set in an otherwise dominant performance to see off Argentinian Renzo Olivo 6-0 4-6 6-0 in one of the three victories needed to reach the main draw.

There was disappointment, though, for Katie Swan and another Parisian debutant, Ryan Peniston, who both went out at the first hurdle.

Peniston, who has made impressive progress up the rankings to 199, lost 6-2 6-2 to Andrey Kuznetsov while Swan was beaten 6-3 6-2 by 10th seed Viktoriya Tomova.

A remarkable run ended, meanwhile, when 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez was beaten 6-1 7-6 (4) by Gian Marco Moroni.

Lopez had made a record 79 consecutive appearances in the main draws of grand slams dating back to the French Open 20 years ago.

The Spaniard will be missing this time, though, as will last year’s runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian, who was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in her first grand slam final 12 months ago, has been struggling with a knee injury and announced on Tuesday that she will not play again this season.

Pavlyuchenkova wrote on social media: “After rehabbing for months this year and only played at three events, the last two tournaments has showed me that the pain was still there and I wasn’t ready, so I have decided to take more time and come back stronger next year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier