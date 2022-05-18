James Tavernier wants Rangers ‘to make history and bring that cup back home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Tavernier wants Rangers ‘to make history and bring that cup back home’

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.33am Updated: May 18 2022, 8.09am
Rangers captain James Tavernier wants to make history against Eintracht (UEFA)
Rangers captain James Tavernier wants to make history against Eintracht (UEFA)

James Tavernier wants Rangers to make history by beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues are playing in their fifth European showpiece but only once has the trophy returned to Ibrox, in 1972 when they beat Dinamo Moscow in the Barcelona final.

Full-back Tavernier said: “It means the world to us. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the great team behind us, the boss directing us.

“It is obviously one step away and we all want to make history and bring that cup back home.

“I know all the boys will give 110 per cent when asked and we will leave everything out on the pitch and hopefully we will make everyone proud.”

Tavernier is more concerned with a clean sheet against Frankfurt than clinching the top goal-scorer award for the competition.

The Rangers captain is out in front with seven goals while Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada is on five.

Tavernier said: “I’d like to finish this competition as the winner of the cup and picking up the trophy – and I’d like to finish as top goal-scorer but my first aim is to try to keep a clean sheet.

“If we do that, it will obviously put us in a great position.”

The 30-year-old joined Rangers from Wigan in 2015 when the club was in the Championship, working their way back through the leagues after re-emerging in the bottom tier of Scottish football following their financial meltdown.

James Tavernier
James Tavernier is buzzing about the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Asked about the changes he has experienced, Tavernier said: “Over the years we have recruited very good players, especially this team that I’m playing in now.

“It’s the best changing room I’ve been in. We’ve got a mixture of youth and experience. Come matchday, you now know one another and we will go to the death for one another.

“In any situation, I know the boys will prevail and the character of every single one of them will shine through.

“It’s a delight to be captain of these boys.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]