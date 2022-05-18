Wales call on uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell for South Africa tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales call on uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell for South Africa tour

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.51pm
Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad for this summer’s South Africa tour.

Bridgend-born Reffell, a former Wales Under-20s captain, is rewarded for a succession of outstanding displays during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title push this term.

He is joined by uncapped Cardiff number eight James Ratti in a 33-man group for three Tests against the world champion Springboks in July.

Elsewhere, Ospreys back George North is recalled 14 months after his last Test match appearance because of a serious knee injury, with 150-times-capped lock Alun Wyn Jones also chosen, but experienced Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies and Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy have been left out.

Despite the presence of Jones, who was Wales’ 2019 World Cup skipper and led them to the Six Nations title last year, fly-half Dan Biggar remains as skipper.

Biggar took over leadership duties for this season’s Six Nations while Jones continued his recovery from a long-term shoulder problem.

The 36-year-old lock returned to Wales action against Italy in March, but he has only played four games since undergoing two operations to rectify an injury he suffered seven months ago.

Biggar, meanwhile, will lead a squad shorn of several injured players, with that list of absentees including Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright.

Wales v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Dan Biggar continues as Wales captain despite Alun Wyn Jones’ presence in the squad (David Davies/PA)

Highly-rated Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan also misses out, but players brought back into the fold by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac include Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell and Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate.

Lydiate, who has won 65 caps, has not featured for Wales since the opening game of last year’s Six Nations against Ireland, when he suffered a knee injury.

Wales face Tests in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town, starting on July 2, having lost all 10 previous games against the Springboks in South Africa.

And Wales’ poor run since being crowned 2021 Six Nations champions has seen them win just four of 12 matches, ramping up the pressure on Pivac as he prepares for a demanding tour.

Wayne Pivac
The pressure is on Wayne Pivac following a difficult run of results (Nick Potts/PA)

Pivac said: “I spoke to Tommy Reffell before we announced the squad for the Six Nations. We looked hard at Tommy and decided to leave him out then.

“He has played very well since, he’s been very consistent – one of the most consistent players in the English Premiership – so we feel that he deserves an opportunity and he will be well tested on this tour.”

On the captaincy, Pivac added: “We’ve obviously got great leadership in the group with Alun Wyn and Dan. Dan did well in the Six Nations and Al has come back from a pretty big lay-off.

“He has had a little bit of rugby, and we want him to hit his straps as a second-row and be the best player he can be and focus on playing.”

