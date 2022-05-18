Port Vale still sweating over injured Chris Hussey for Swindon clash By Press Association May 18 2022, 2.53pm Chris Hussey missed the first leg (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Port Vale still have an injury doubt over Chris Hussey ahead of the play-off semi-final second leg against Swindon. Hussey missed the 2-1 first-leg defeat after failing to shake off the knock he suffered against Exeter on the last day, Dave Worrall is set to keep his place at wing-back if Hussey is ruled out again. Jamie Proctor is pushing for a recall after a lively cameo as substitute. Swindon are likely to be unchanged after their first-leg win. Head coach Ben Garner kept faith with the same starting XI that beat Walsall on the final day. Garner has reported no new injuries other than a few bumps and bruises. Harry McKirdy continues up front after his double in the first leg took his goal tally for the season to 23. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ben Garner happy to grind out win as Swindon look to finish job in second leg Harry McKirdy brace boosts Swindon prospects in play-off showdown with Port Vale Ben Garner hails Swindon’s ‘incredible achievement’ to reach play-offs Jack Payne scores twice as Swindon seal play-off spot