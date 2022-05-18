Inverness ‘astonished’ as appeal against Danny Devine red card fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness ‘astonished’ as appeal against Danny Devine red card fails

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 5.51pm
Inverness are astonished that their appeal has failed (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Inverness have expressed their astonishment after their appeal over Danny Devine’s red card against Arbroath was dismissed by the Scottish Football Association.

The centre-back was controversially sent off by referee Willie Collum for denying Jack Hamilton an obvious goalscoring opportunity during Caley Thistle’s cinch Premiership play-off semi-final win over the Red Lichties.

The pair collided as Hamilton won an aerial ball and Collum ruled that Devine had pulled the striker down. A three-person panel deemed on Wednesday that the decision should stand and that Devine will sit out Friday’s play-off final first leg at home to St Johnstone.

“We are astonished to report that our appeal against Danny Devine’s red card v Arbroath has been turned down by the three-person SFA Fast Track Tribunal panel and Danny will now be forced to miss the first leg of the Premiership Play-off Final,” Inverness said in a statement.

The Highland club were already frustrated at being unable to contest Wallace Duffy’s contentious dismissal in the same match as there is no appeal route when a player is sent off for two yellow cards.

“We mentioned in our statement on Monday that we would also have appealed the incredible red card decision given by the match referee against Wallace Duffy, who is also now out of the 1st leg Play-off Final but that the rules did not allow for this,” continued the Inverness statement.

“Everyone at ICTFC is shocked and dismayed that despite widespread universal condemnation of both red cards from all across the game on the night and in the days since Friday’s game, that due to these decisions, we will once again be made to suffer in our efforts to gain promotion.

“The Management, the Players, the Staff and just as importantly, the Caley Jag support will now need to pull together over the next two crucial games to show that just as on Friday night in Arbroath, we won’t turn away from our target no matter the challenges we face or the unjust adversity forced upon us.”

