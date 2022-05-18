Scott Wright handed start for Rangers in Europa League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Wright handed start for Rangers in Europa League final

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 7.04pm Updated: May 18 2022, 7.06pm
Rangers fans in the stands ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott Wright was handed a place in the Rangers starting line-up for the Europa League final with Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey having to settle for a spot on the bench.

Roofe has not featured since April 17 but recovered from a knee injury in time to take his place in the squad for the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Wingers Wright and Ryan Kent plus midfielder Joe Aribo formed a front three while Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Glen Kamara were given the nod in midfield.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst named a familiar back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic ahead of Allan McGregor in goal.

The Rangers manager started with the same team that triumphed against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Fans began gathering early at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium ahead of kick-off.

Only 9,500 tickets were allocated to each side but Gers fans were evident in all but the Frankfurt end of the 43,000-capacity ground.

Spanish police had estimated that 100,000 Rangers fans and 50,000 from Germany would be making their way to Seville.

Footage emerged on social media of a large group of Frankfurt fans attacking Rangers supporters outside a bar in the city with bottles and chairs being thrown.

