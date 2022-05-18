FA investigating video showing apparent stamp by Oli McBurnie on Forest fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA investigating video showing apparent stamp by Oli McBurnie on Forest fan

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 11.04pm
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been accused of stamping on a fan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
The Football Association is investigating video footage which appears to show Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie stamping on a Nottingham Forest fan.

The incident occurred when fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground after Forest had beaten the Blades on penalties in the second leg of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

A video circulating on social media shows McBurnie, sidelined through injury, tangling with a supporter who had fallen to the ground.

Nottingham Forest fans spilled on to the pitch in celebration of their play-off semi-final win
Forest fans had poured on to the pitch in celebration after their side’s penalty shootout win secured their place in the play-off final at Wembley.

The FA confirmed to the PA news agency that it was aware of the footage and was looking into it, while Nottinghamshire Police said they were also investigating.

Inspector Andy Wright said: “We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a possible altercation where a Forest fan can be seen on the ground following the play-off semi-final.

“We have now started an investigation into this incident.

“The person in question has not yet reported the incident, but we would urge them to come forward along with any other persons who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage so we can establish the full circumstances.

“We would particularly appeal to the owner of the original footage to make contact.”

Neither Sheffield United or Forest have commented on the incident.

On Wednesday night, McBurnie responded to a message on Twitter, posted by a Blades fan, which said: “Wish that video was in full context – looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!”

McBurnie endorsed the tweet with a “100” emoji – taken to mean he agreed 100 per cent – but said nothing else.

He also ‘liked’ a tweet posted by Blades’ assistant kit man Adam Geelan, which said: “Fan illegally enters the pitch provokes and tries to push Rian (Brewster) he defends himself and the kid falls on Oli’s broken foot can clearly see there’s no stamp, ridiculous post especially when stewards and police were stood there watching it happen and was left to ourselves to defend.”

