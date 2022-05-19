Ally McCoist hails Rangers’ ‘great achievement’ despite ‘cruellest’ of losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ally McCoist hails Rangers’ ‘great achievement’ despite ‘cruellest’ of losses

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.56am
Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist hailed the team’s ‘great achievement’ in reaching the Europa League final following the ‘cruellest’ of defeats (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist hailed the team's 'great achievement' in reaching the Europa League final following the 'cruellest' of defeats (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist hailed the team’s “great achievement” in reaching the Europa League final following the “cruellest” of defeats.

McCoist caught sight of his children feeling the pain in the crowd after Rangers lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt following a 1-1 draw in Seville.

Ryan Kent had a glorious late chance to win the game in extra-time but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved and then denied Aaron Ramsey in the shootout.

McCoist told BT Sport: “It’s heart-breaking, that’s football. It can be such a beautiful game but at the same time it can be the cruellest of games.

“You see the kids (crying) and I saw my own there, they’ve got tears in their eyes. They will take a bit of consoling, as will we all.

“But I am so proud of those boys for the achievement of getting to a major European final. They had no right to get to European final – a great achievement.

“It’s a massive disappointment but we have to to think of the bigger picture and what those boys achieved. Think of the nights they have given us – the nights against Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Leipzig – phenomenal nights.

“Of course it’s a disappointment but, I tell you what, they have got a cup final on Saturday.”

Rangers face Hearts in the Scottish Cup showpiece, with Trevor Steven saying that game will help the process of dealing with the pain of European defeat.

The former Ibrox midfielder told Sky Sports News: “Reality will kick in very, very quickly. As a professional you have got to adapt yourself to the situation, which is getting back to Glasgow and preparing for a cup final.

“They will be pleased that they have something else to go for because that will focus their minds. If this was the very last game of the season, it would be a pretty miserable summer for those players.”

Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey stands dejected with Calvin Bassey
Calvin Bassey (right) came in for special praise from ex-England and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Adam Davy/PA)

Mark Hateley agreed with his former team-mate’s assessment.

The ex-Rangers striker told BBC Radio Scotland: “It was a tough game to watch to be quite honest, bitty and bobby, five minutes here and there, not many chances created.

“I think the temperature took its toll. It was not a game for the purist, put it that way.

“It’s a big disappointment for the football club, and for the supporters that have come all this way in their numbers, but on the up side, they are going into another final on Saturday to make things right.”

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves was very impressed with centre-back Calvin Bassey.

“My word, what a performance,” he told BT Sport. “It was astonishing really, the energy and the effort he had, the composure – everything about his game was fantastic.

“I’m sure anyone watching him, would be thinking ‘that’s the type of player I need in my team’.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton praised the Rangers players but could not resist a dig.

He wrote on Twitter: “Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers and the players have given their all. With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season I fancied them in the shootout mind. Well done to Frankfurt though.”

