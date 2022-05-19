5 players to keep a close eye on at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 players to keep a close eye on at the French Open

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 6.02am
Carlos Alcaraz (Paul White/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz (Paul White/AP)

The French Open begins on Sunday with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova looking to defend the titles they won last year.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will be out to bounce back from his semi-final defeat by Djokovic 12 months ago and land Roland Garros crown number 14.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players to watch in Paris over the next fortnight.

Carlos Alcaraz

Teenage Spanish sensation Alcaraz has been tipped by no less than Djokovic and Nadal as one of the favourites at Roland Garros. And they should know, after the 19-year-old beat the illustrious pair on his way the Madrid title a fortnight ago.

Long touted as Nadal’s successor, Alcaraz is suddenly the great man’s rival. With every shot in the book and a mentality to match, here is a player with the tennis world already at his feet.

Ons Jabeur

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur reached the last eight at Wimbledon (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool/PA)

A former Roland Garros junior champion, Jabeur’s slow and steady career progression has seen her cement a place in the world’s top 10 at the age of 27. The Tunisian made history last year by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Armed with slice, variety and a drop shot which has been unsettling opponents for years, Jabeur’s style has made her both a crowd favourite and a lively contender for a maiden grand slam title in Paris.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek world number five Tsitsipas is vying with Alcaraz at the top of the season’s match-wins leaderboard. Still searching for a first grand slam title, the 23-year-old from Athens led Djokovic by two sets in last year’s final, only to fall agonisingly short in five.

Using his sensational forehand to open up the court and dictate the play before frequently finishing points at net, Tsitsipas looks tailor-made to win this title one year. It could be his time now.

Iga Swiatek

With Ashleigh Barty retired and doubts surrounding the fitness of Naomi Osaka, the women’s field looks like one for the pinstickers yet again – with one exception. Swiatek is now the world number one and lifted the title at Roland Garros in 2020.

Her form has been scintillating so far this year, including a winning streak of 28 matches, and the French Open crown seems to be the 20-year-old from Poland’s to lose.

Novak Djokovic

2022 Australian Open Package
Novak Djokovic is the defending champion (John Walton/PA)

An obvious choice but the defending champion is now playing catch-up to Nadal in what had previously looked like a one-horse race to be crowned ‘greatest of all time’.

Djokovic, the 20-time grand slam winner, was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country due to being unvaccinated against coronavirus, so Nadal stepped in for major number 21.

It will be fascinating to see if the Serb can strike back at Nadal’s spiritual home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier