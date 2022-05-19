Football rumours: Manchester City keen on Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester City keen on Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho departs

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 7.44am
England international Kalvin Phillips is reportedly being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho (John Walton/PA)
England international Kalvin Phillips is reportedly being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

England international Kalvin Phillips is being considered by Manchester City as a replacement for Fernandinho, 37, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder, rated at £50million, is said to be regarded by Pep Guardiola as attainable this summer, with Brazil’s Fernandinho leaving the Etihad after nine years.

The Telegraph says incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is monitoring his former Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old Argentina centre-back has been crucial to the Dutchman’s one-v-one defensive tactics and helped Ten Hag win the Eredivisie in the past two seasons.

Liam Delap
Liam Delap could be on his way to Southampton (David Davies/PA)

Southampton are considering snapping up striker Liam Delap, 19, and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City, reports the Sun. Delap is an England Under-19 international and the son of former Saints and Republic of Ireland midfielder Rory Delap, while Bazunu is a current Ireland international who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Rochdale and Portsmouth.

Nicolas Pepe is on the cusp of pushing for a transfer away from Arsenal, with the Mirror saying the 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger has sought the move after previously being linked to Marseille and Lyon.

Doubts over the future of Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could see a permanent change between the sticks at the King Power Stadium. The Telegraph reports Leicester are entertaining the idea of swooping for Brighton’s Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24, if Schmeichel chooses to leave.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: The Senegal forward, 30, is said to be stalling over a new deal at Liverpool – which has Paris St Germain ready to pounce, according to Germany’s Sport Bild.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Italian outlet Calciomercato reports Manchester United are monitoring Lazio’s 27-year-old Serbia midfielder.

Paul Pogba: The United midfielder, 29, is not shifting across town to Manchester City and PSG and Juventus conftinue to circle him, says Fabrizio Romano.

