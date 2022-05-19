Harrogate reveal plans for new stand at EnviroVent Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harrogate reveal plans for new stand at EnviroVent Stadium

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 9.02am
Harrogate are set to increase capacity at the EnviroVent Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harrogate are set to increase capacity at the EnviroVent Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harrogate have announced plans to build a new stand at their EnviroVent Stadium as part of a £3.5million investment into improving facilities.

The North Yorkshire club, who have just completed their second season in Sky Bet League Two, said they wanted to create “a sustainable and thriving club for future generations to enjoy”.

The plans will be phased over the next calendar year and will include a new seated stand with increased capacity, a new bar in the home supporters’ end and an extension of the corporate hospitality area.

Town’s chief executive officer Sarah Barry said: “This is a really exciting time for our club. It’s now two years since we were promoted to the English Football League for the first time in our history.

“As we come out of the pandemic and get back to regular fixtures and crowds, the time is right for us to invest in our future.”

The club have recently installed new energy-saving LED floodlights and will install a new ticketing system “to improve the customer journey very soon”.

Barry said the plans followed feedback from fans, adding: “We want to enhance the match day experience for our loyal and dedicated supporters who make this club.

“We’ve seen bigger crowds, welcomed more young families and teenagers to the EnviroVent Stadium lately and we want to sustain and grow this, retaining and attracting our committed supporters of the future.”

Harrogate finished the season in 19th place under manager Simon Weaver, 15 points clear of the bottom two,  and had an average home attendance of 2,339.

They secured a 17th-placed finish in their first season in League Two after winning promotion from the National League via the play-offs in 2020.

