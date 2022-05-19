England bowler Jofra Archer sidelined for the summer after injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England bowler Jofra Archer sidelined for the summer after injury setback

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.32am Updated: May 19 2022, 3.17pm
Jofra Archer faces another long lay-off (Alastair Grant/PA)
England bowler Jofra Archer has suffered another major injury setback and is facing an indefinite lay-off after a stress fracture of the lower back.

World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for over a year by a persistent elbow problem that has required two operations but was targeting a comeback for Sussex in the Vitality Blast later this month.

There were hopes that he could play some Twenty20 cricket for England before the end of the season but things have taken a sharp turn for the worse.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed the 27-year-old seamer has sustained another worrying injury that is likely to increase existing question marks over his international future.

Stress fractures usually affect bowlers in the 19-24 age bracket and can be expected to result in around eight months on the sidelines. As an older player, Archer’s rehabilitation may be at the top end of that estimate.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days.”

He is the third England bowler to be diagnosed with a stress fracture in the past week, with Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood and Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher both receiving similar news.

The Barbados-born quick enjoyed a sensational start to his England career after becoming eligible in 2019, immediately assuming a central role in the one-day team’s victorious World Cup campaign and delivering the tense super over that sealed the trophy.

He then proved his credentials with the red ball, making an unforgettable Test debut at Lord’s in the Ashes. During that match he bowled a fearsome, hostile spell against Steve Smith that saw the Australia batter become the first player to be substituted under concussion protocols.

Jofra Archer helped England to World Cup success in 2019
But he has managed just 12 more Test appearances since then, with his elbow problems repeatedly forcing him out of contention. England initially tried to treat the joint with injections but eventually conceded that surgery would be necessary.

He missed a T20 World Cup and an Ashes tour this winter, but was optimistic that the worst was behind him. Writing for the Daily Mail earlier this month, Archer said: “In a situation like this, when you are forced to have operations, you do think about whether you are going to play cricket again, whether you’re going to play all formats even.

“At one point I thought I was going to lose my contract when things weren’t going well, but now I have confidence about what the future holds. Yes, there have been two surgeries, but honestly, I couldn’t have written my rehab comeback any better.”

