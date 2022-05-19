Gareth Bale in Wales squad for World Cup play-off after shrugging off back issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale in Wales squad for World Cup play-off after shrugging off back issue

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.20pm
Gareth Bale has shrugged off fitness issues to lead a 27-strong Wales squad into their World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale has shrugged off fitness issues to lead a 27-strong Wales squad into their World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Bale has been declared fit to lead Wales’ bid to reach a first World Cup for 64 years.

Wales boss Robert Page has named skipper Bale in a 27-man squad for the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5.

The Dragons also face four Nations League ties in June, with home and away games against Holland as well as a trip to Poland and a visit from Belgium.

Bale has made just two cameo substitute appearances for Real Madrid since scoring both goals in Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off victory over Austria on March 24.

The 32-year-old has been absent from Real’s last five matchday squads with a back problem.

But Bale has returned to training in the Spanish capital, and is on course to be available for Real’s Champions League final date with Liverpool on May 28.

Aaron Ramsey is included after suffering penalty shoot-out misery for Rangers on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers – UEFA Europa League – Final – Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
Aaron Ramsey (left) is consoled by Rangers teammate Calvin Bassey after suffering Europa League final penalty shoot-out heartache on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Ramsey featured for just the final three minutes of Rangers’ Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, with his saved spot-kick proving decisive.

With Wales hoping to play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958, Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward is available again after knee surgery and replaces Salford’s Tom King.

Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore also returns to the squad after missing the Austria win with a broken foot.

Moore helped secure the Cherries’ return to the Premier League last month by scoring four goals in three matches.

Wales v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Kieffer Moore returns to the Wales squad after missing the World Cup play-off victory over Austria in March through injury (PA)

Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who has netted 13 goals in 26 appearances during an injury-hit loan spell at Sunderland, receives his first senior call-up.

MK Dons midfielder Matthew Smith comes in for Cardiff’s Will Vaulks, while Swansea defender Ben Cabango misses out after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson are set to miss the Nations League game in Poland on June 1.

Both players are involved in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley three days earlier.

Squad: W Hennessey (Burnley), D Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Sheff Utd), C Gunter (Unattached), B Davies (Tottenham), C Roberts (Burnley), C Mepham (Bournemouth), J Rodon (Tottenham), N Williams (Liverpool), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), E Ampadu (Venezia, on loan from Chelsea), J Allen (Stoke), J Morrell (Portsmouth), M Smith (MK Dons), D Levitt (Man Utd), A Ramsey (Rangers, on loan from Juventus), J Williams (Swindon), H Wilson (Fulham), S Thomas (Huddersfield), R Colwill (Cardiff), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D James (Leeds), G Bale (Real Madrid), K Moore (Bournemouth), M Harris (Cardiff), R Matondo (Cercle Brugge, on loan from Schalke), N Broadhead (Sunderland, on loan from Everton).

