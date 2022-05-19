Jofra Archer setback adds to England’s fast bowling injury crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jofra Archer setback adds to England’s fast bowling injury crisis

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.22pm
England have been hit by a raft of injuries to their seam bowlers (PA)
New England captain Ben Stokes will lead his side out against New Zealand at Lord’s next month without a host of fast bowling options available to him.

Here, PA news agency looks at the fitness issues affecting England’s pace attack.

Jofra Archer

A longstanding elbow problem means Archer has not played for England since March 2021 but the 27-year-old was eyeing a T20 comeback this summer, with a view to kickstarting his international career. Those hopes were scuppered by the news that he has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back and there is now no timeframe for the return of a player whose ‘X factor’ looked set to make him the fulcrum of the side.

Mark Wood

The standout player in a losing Ashes cause this winter, Wood suffered an elbow injury in the first Test of the subsequent Caribbean tour in March. He has since undergone an operation and missed the Indian Premier League. He is hoping to ease his way back into the Vitality Blast with Durham but Test cricket is unlikely before the back end of the summer.

Saqib Mahmood

The Lancashire prospect made two highly promising appearances in the West Indies and looked a lock for the summer schedule. Instead, he managed just one county appearance at the start of the season before suffering the dreaded stress fracture diagnosis.

Matthew Fisher

Made his debut alongside Mahmood in Barbados and took a wicket with his second ball. But the Yorkshireman is also suffering from a stress fracture, the latest in a lengthy sequence of fitness setbacks that have marred his development from a young age.

Olly Stone

Olly Stone has been plagued by injuries
The tall Warwickshire quick has struggled to stay on the park for a number of years, meaning he has never had the chance to convert his promise into a sustained impact with England. He has suffered four stress fractures in the last five years, managing just three Test caps along the way. Has openly pondered a possible retirement from red-ball cricket.

Chris Woakes

The seam bowling all-rounder took on a heavy workload with England over the winter and has paid for it with a number of niggling injuries, including to his shoulder and knee. He has yet to feature for Warwickshire this season.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is not yet ready for Test action
Another stress fracture victim, the younger Curran brother picked up his problem last October while on IPL duty with Chennai Super Kings. He made a return to first-class bowling with Surrey last week but is not yet ready for the rigours of a Test. Brother Tom is also on the comeback trail from a similar injury but is not in England’s Test plans.

Ollie Robinson

The Sussex seamer saw his general fitness openly criticised by England’s coaching staff after twice pulling up mid-spell in the Ashes. He then travelled to the West Indies but back spasms ruled him out of all three games. Has had a stop-start county campaign due to dental issues and a stomach upset and was not considered for the Lord’s Test.

