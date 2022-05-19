Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.37pm
Hollywood star Daniel Kaluuya will narrate Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing series on Arsenal (Amazon Prime Video handout/PA)
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will narrate Prime Video’s All or Nothing series on Arsenal.

The 33-year-old Londoner, who is best known for appearing in Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out and Black Panther, is a lifelong Gunners fan.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary following Arsenal during the 2021/22 campaign is set to be released in late summer and will capture all the drama of an eventful season.

The documentary will be released later this year and will focus on Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign
The series is set for a climatic end as the Gunners’ Champions League qualification fate goes into the final day, with the distinct possibility of them missing out on fourth place to their north London rivals Tottenham.

The fall-out of their collapse, which saw them blow a healthy lead, has been caught on camera as well as the January exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kaluuya joins fellow Hollywood stars Sir Ben Kingsley and Tom Hardy as voice over artists for the All or Nothing series, with Kingsley having narrated the Manchester City documentary and Hardy the Tottenham one.

