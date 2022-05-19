Peter Wright goes back to school to reveal how darts helped his numeracy skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Wright goes back to school to reveal how darts helped his numeracy skills

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.23pm
Peter Wright has revealed how darts helped him overcome numeracy problems (PDC handout/PA)
World champion Peter Wright has revealed how darts helped him overcome numeracy issues when he was growing up.

Wright, who won a second World Championship crown in January, struggled with maths at school but soon got to grips with the sums when he got to the oche.

The 52-year-old was able to pass on advice to a class of schoolchildren in Clapham as part of the Professional Darts Corporation’s (PDC) Bullseye Maths programme on National Numeracy Day.

“I wasn’t very good at maths when I was at school but since I took up darts I enjoyed it,” he told the PA news agency.

“I felt more comfortable with maths than I did before playing darts.

“Darts helped me improve with numbers, and hopefully it will help the kids in the future with all areas of life – even simple things like making payments.

Peter Wright visited a school in London on National Numeracy Day (PDC handout/PA)

“When you hit a treble 20 you have to add up what are three 20s? A double, what are two 20s? If you are playing 501 then you have to add those scores up and then take them away, so it helps with addition and subtraction.”

Wright’s maths cannot be questioned now as he knows his way around a dartboard, able to work out all the sums in order to determine where to aim in double-quick time.

“Most of us never get stuck anymore, but when you are up there under the lights and camera and stuff like that, sometimes you maybe just double check yourself,” he added.

“Nine times out of 10 you know you are correct, but you just want to double check to make sure you throw the right dart.”

