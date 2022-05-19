John Stones and Kyle Walker train ahead of Man City’s decisive clash with Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Stones and Kyle Walker train ahead of Man City’s decisive clash with Villa

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.35pm
Kyle Walker has been struggling with an ankle problem (Nick Potts/PA)
John Stones and Kyle Walker have both trained ahead of Manchester City’s decisive final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The defensive duo had been expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries in recent weeks but were both pictured at a training session on Thursday.

The news is a lift for City and manager Pep Guardiola as they look to close out their fourth league crown in five seasons.

City head into the Villa clash at the Etihad Stadium leading Liverpool by one point. Victory will guarantee the title regardless of the result in Liverpool’s home game against Wolves.

City have been badly hit by defensive injuries in the run-in with centre-back Ruben Dias currently out with a thigh injury and Nathan Ake playing lately in spite of an ankle problem.

Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Fernandinho, who has been pressed into emergency action in the back four, were also doubts prior to last week’s game at West Ham but did eventually play.

Stones has not played since hobbling out of the first leg of City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on April 26 with a thigh injury. Walker has missed eight of the last nine games with an ankle problem.

