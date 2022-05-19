Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Blackpool showed its support for Jake Daniels.

For the rest of this week, the iconic Blackpool Tower will be lit in tangerine alternated with rainbow colours to show respect and support to @BlackpoolFC’s Jake Daniels 🧡 On Monday, Jake became the UK's first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since 1990 pic.twitter.com/XCjseTYUgA — VisitBlackpool (@visitBlackpool) May 18, 2022

Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of their first Champions League triumph.

10 years ago today! An amazing night that will live long in the memory. Thank you @ChelseaFC 💙 19.05.12 ⭐️🏆 pic.twitter.com/4wRMp6v74y — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) May 19, 2022

Manchester City showed off their new kit.

For Colin the King 💙 Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived! Available now. Tap to shop! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022

As did Arsenal.

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️ Giving a little back to north London ❤️ £5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Paul Pogba demonstrated his new trick.

New skills challenge I call it the smoothie 🤪 pic.twitter.com/PcDLvx42hC — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 18, 2022

Cricket

KP was looking for a bit of golf assistance.

Why do tennis players get 2nd serves & golfers don’t? cc @cutmaker pic.twitter.com/OZhp8AhzUL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 19, 2022

Formula One

Max Verstappen swapped shirts.

George Russell over the years.

They grow up so fast ❤️ George’s Mercedes journey so far… pic.twitter.com/iwQ6NqYjSh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 19, 2022

Don’t always trust your sat-nav.

makin' our way downtown, rollin' fast, faces passand we're track-bound 🇪🇸 🎵 pic.twitter.com/e4K2snYu3f — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 19, 2022

Darts

Peter Wright went back to school.

🔢 BACK TO SCHOOL! 🔢 World Champion @snakebitewright showed his support for our #BullseyeMaths campaign on #NationalNumeracyDay with a visit to @LarkHallPrimary in London. Read more 👇https://t.co/LFV4xIBipy pic.twitter.com/NLuwTvgh9k — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 18, 2022