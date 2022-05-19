Robert Page feels for Aaron Ramsey and tips him to bounce back from penalty woe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Page feels for Aaron Ramsey and tips him to bounce back from penalty woe

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.33pm
Aaron Ramsey was put on the spot by Rangers just minutes after coming on as a late substitute in the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aaron Ramsey was put on the spot by Rangers just minutes after coming on as a late substitute in the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wales manager Robert Page believes Rangers placed “unnecessary pressure” on Aaron Ramsey by selecting him as one of their Europa League final penalty takers.

Rangers suffered shoot-out heartache on Wednesday, with Welshman Ramsey missing the decisive spot-kick against Eintracht Frankfurt just moments after arriving as a 118th-minute substitute.

Page has backed Ramsey to bounce back from his Seville misery, and says he has no qualms over asking the midfielder to take a penalty in a World Cup play-off final next month should he need to.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers – UEFA Europa League – Final – Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
Rangers' Aaron Ramsey walks past the Europa League trophy after missing the decisive spot-kick in Wednesday's final shoot-out against Eintracht Frankfurt (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But Page suggested Rangers were misguided in putting Ramsey among their five penalty takers, saying: “It’s difficult because you have to be up to the pace of the game.

“We see it time after time when you are not up to the pace of the game. It happened recently where the players’ first touch after he comes on is missing a penalty.

“It’s unnecessary pressure for the player. I wouldn’t make the substitution.

“If it was forced and you have to take a penalty then you have to get on with it. But there is no way I would play God.”

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page says he would not put on a player just to take a spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out (David Davies/PA)

Ramsey is on loan at Rangers and his parent club Juventus raised a few eyebrows on Thursday by tweeting a message of congratulations to Bundesliga club Eintracht.

The 31-year-old, who is under contract in Turin until 2023, must now focus on Rangers’ Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday.

But Page’s thoughts are very much on the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5.

Having included Ramsey in a 27-man squad for that game as well as four Nations League ties in June, Page said: “I nearly messaged Aaron this morning, but then I thought I would give him some space.

“I can’t wait to get him in the building and back with his mates. I will have a one-on-one with him, but Aaron will be fine

“Big players step up for big occasions, and he will recover in a positive way.

“As disappointed as he will be for himself, and Rangers as well because they showed loyalty in taking him in and giving him games, he will bounce back.”

