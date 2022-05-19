Port Vale prevail on penalties to reach play-off final against Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port Vale prevail on penalties to reach play-off final against Mansfield

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 11.09pm Updated: May 19 2022, 11.27pm
Port Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone celebrates victory in the penalty shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)
Port Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone celebrates victory in the penalty shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)

Port Vale won a nerve-jangling penalty shootout 6-5 to beat Swindon and secure their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

James Wilson’s eighth-minute goal meant the tie was level at 2-2 on aggregate, while Valiants boss Darrell Clarke was sent off in the third minute of extra time after an altercation with Swindon player Dion Conroy.

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone was the home side’s hero with a fine save in the shoot-out in front of a bumper crowd of 11,669 at Vale Park, sparking some unseemly scenes amid a pitch invasion as the visiting players made for the tunnel.

Harry McKirdy and Ellis Iandolo blazed over as the visitors suffered heartache with a Wembley place within their grasp.

Clarke decided to make three changes to his starting side after their 2-1 defeat at the County Ground four days ago.

Kian Harratt, Malvind Benning and Jake Taylor were handed the chance to shine, while Aaron Martin, Harry Charsley and Ryan Edmondson dropped to the bench.

Swindon, meanwhile, remained unchanged as manager Ben Garner kept faith in the side who impressed in the first leg.

Wilson should have scored after just four minutes, but he wasted a glorious chance at the back post.

David Worrall whipped in a lovely cross but the usually reliable Wilson somehow missed the ball with the goal at his mercy.

Swindon were adamant they should have had a penalty moments later when Mandela Egbo’s cross looked to have struck the hand of Vale defender Benning, but referee Seb Stockbridge waved away the visitors’ protests.

Wilson then made sure he scored with a second bite of the cherry. Harratt crossed low from the left and Wilson made no mistake, unmarked at the back post.

And Valiants skipper Nathan Smith came within a whisker of doubling the hosts’ lead, but his sweet right-footed curler rattled the right upright.

French defender Mathieu Baudry rifled agonisingly over just after the hour mark, while Welshman Jonny Williams dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Wilson had a powerful shot blocked inside the box and then blasted over the bar as he spurned another fine opportunity to score.

Smith headed wide with five minutes remaining and Wilson had a chance to win it in stoppage time, but his low left-footed free-kick was well-saved by alert Robins keeper Lewis Ward.

But then the home side lost their manager after he was dismissed for a needless altercation with Conroy by the dugouts.

Clarke tried to wrestle the ball off the defender to get play going after it had gone out for a throw-in.

However, Stockbridge had no hesitation in sending him to the stands and Conroy was booked for his part in the altercation, which resulted in a full-on scuffle between players from both sides.

Wilson fired a left-footed shot over in the second period of extra time, but penalties were going to decide this tussle.

And it was Vale who prevailed on spot-kicks in a dramatic finish.

Wilson, Charsley, skipper Tom Pett, Ben Garrity and James Gibbons all scored for the hosts, while Jack Payne, Ben Gladwin, Lewis Reed, Conroy and Egbo netted for the Robins.

However, Stone’s save from Josh Davison, McKirdy’s miss against his former club and Iandolo’s miss proved crucial.

