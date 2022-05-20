On this day in 2002: Scotland suffer fourth-successive defeat under Berti Vogts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2002: Scotland suffer fourth-successive defeat under Berti Vogts

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 6.01am
Berti Vogts (right) lost his first four matches as Scotland boss (Gareth Copley/PA)
Berti Vogts (right) lost his first four matches as Scotland boss (Gareth Copley/PA)

Scotland suffered their fourth-successive defeat under new boss Berti Vogts when they were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in Hong Kong on this day in 2002.

The result made the German the first ever Scotland manager to lose his opening four matches in charge of the national side.

The Reunification Cup defeat followed losses against France, Nigeria and South Korea since Vogts took over from Craig Brown in February.

Scotland v South Africa
Kevin Kyle endured a frustrating debut (Gareth Copley/PA)

South Africa won thanks to strikes from Teboho Mokoena – following a disputed first-half free-kick – and a 90th-minute clincher on the counter attack from substitute George Komentaris.

Nevertheless, Vogts declared himself happy with his side’s performance and was convinced they had done enough to deserve a draw.

The Scots had chances of their own and Sunderland’s Kevin Kyle was denied only by the crossbar and came close twice more on his debut.

Vogts said: “I am very optimistic. In the defending part we did well and now we have a lot of alternatives for the squad list.

Scotland v South Africa
Vogts watched his side slip to another defeat in Hong Kong (Gareth Copley/PA)

“But we have to look to the midfield. For the second goal, the midfielders were all going forward and there was one mistake.

“They have to learn that that is not possible. At least one must stay in position. But it was much, much better than Korea.”

Vogts finally tasted victory at the fifth attempt three days later against a Hong Kong XI.

The Scots scored twice in each half in a 4-0 win with Kyle, Steven Thompson, Christian Dailly and Scot Gemmill on target.

