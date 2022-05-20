Rangers’ route to Hampden: How the Ibrox club reached the Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers’ route to Hampden: How the Ibrox club reached the Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 9.03am
Fashion Sakala celebrates Rangers’ semi-final winner (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fashion Sakala celebrates Rangers' semi-final winner (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers faced lower-league opposition in the earlier rounds of the Scottish Cup before overcoming the odds to reach Saturday’s final against Hearts.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team have netted 12 goals and conceded only once in the tournament so far.

Here is the story of Rangers’ road to Hampden.

Rangers 4 Stirling 0

Gers were hit with a major blow in the fourth round when Ianis Hagi suffered a knee injury which ruled him out for the season. There was an immediate consolation when the midfielder’s replacement, 18-year-old Alex Lowry, scored a debut goal. James Tavernier’s penalty and goals from Cedric Itten and Fashion Sakala made it a comfortable Friday night for Rangers. Lowry told Premier Sports: “It’s a dream come true. I have been here since I was 10 and scoring out there was just a dream.”

Annan 0 Rangers 3

Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey made his first Rangers start at Galabank (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aaron Ramsey made his first start in a much-changed team at Galabank. Filip Helander headed the opener on his comeback from injury and Kemar Roofe netted before Sakala’s cross flashed into the top corner. Ramsey said: “It was very important for me because it was my first start in a long time. I was always going to be a little bit rusty but I’m glad I got 60 minutes in the legs again. I’m feeling good. I’m building everything week by week and hopefully I can start more regularly and help the team. I’m glad to be here and enjoying my football again.”

Dundee 0 Rangers 3

Fashion Sakala scores
Fashion Sakala scores at Dens Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Light Blues cruised into the semi-finals with a comfortable win over the cinch Premiership strugglers. Connor Goldson hit an early opener, Tavernier scored another penalty and Sakala got his third goal of the tournament. Van Bronckhorst said: “I said to the players we need to show our energy and drive to go all the way. It’s been a while since we won the cup and that’s our drive.”

Celtic 1 Rangers 2

Rangers were underdogs going into the semi-finals after losing two league derbies in 2022 and going 120 minutes against Braga in the Europa League less than three days before the Hampden clash. The odds were further stacked against them when Greg Taylor put Celtic in front. But substitute Scott Arfield levelled and Rangers looked stronger in extra-time before Sakala claimed the late winner, although Carl Starfelt was credited with an own goal. Van Bronckhorst said: “It was a very proud moment for me to see my side play like that. We had to dig deep after a demanding game against Braga. But I think our character was phenomenal, especially because we knew that Celtic were coming at us fresh.”

