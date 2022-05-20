Keane’s rage, Arteta’s complaints and Lampardian transitions – Quotes of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keane’s rage, Arteta’s complaints and Lampardian transitions – Quotes of season

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.03pm
Roy Keane, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard have all had their says this season (PA)
Roy Keane raged, Mikel Arteta complained and Frank Lampard got serious, sort of.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best quotes from the Premier League this season.

“The players aren’t doing their jobs, they’re giving the ball away cheaply, there’s no energy to their play, there’s nobody running off the ball, it’s all sort of five-a-side football.” – Manchester United scored a late winner at Wolves in August, but Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane had already spotted the flaws in his former side.

“He’s still a good striker. Not as good as he was.” – Brentford boss Thomas Frank ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He knows we’re here.” – United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
“It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off, 100 per cent” – Pep Guardiola questioned referee Paul Tierney’s decision not to send off James Milner for a foul on Phil Foden in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

“United have so many talented players, particularly going forward, but a lot of their players defensively… (Harry) Maguire and (Luke) Shaw last week were a disgrace, a disgrace to the club.” – Keane had had a week to stew about United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool.

“Yeah, I guess you could say I’ve got previous in the FA Cup, But no, seriously, we need to beat Brentford this weekend.” – the FA Cup’s Twitter account enjoyed the return of Frank Lampard and his ‘transition’ at Everton.

“So, a first Premier League win for Frank Lampard at Everton, I bet he’s having a great night. But seriously, it was a very good performance.” – As did Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

“We saw all of United’s shortcomings today. The way United lost the game today, they stopped running. No running back, it’s really unacceptable when you play for Man United and I think they threw in the towel.” – Keane was approaching full throttle after United’s 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City.

Brentford v West Ham United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
“Make no mistake about it, I’m here for the fight and I know my team-mates are. I’m privileged to be captain and I’ve got a responsibility to lead the players and turn things around.” – Harry Maguire issued a rallying cry.

“How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say. I’ll judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about players sticking together and we need to do more.” – Suffice to say Keane was not impressed.

“I want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.” – West Ham centre-half Kurt Zouma was prosecuted for kicking his pet cat.

“I’m also a human being and a great animal-lover, so I know how people feel. But I’m also a football manager here and responsible for getting results here.” – David Moyes picked the French defender anyway.

Emirates FA Cup Final Package
“I’m just going to stick to football.” – Newcastle manager Eddie Howe ducked questions about mass executions in the country bankrolling his team.

“My last information is that we have a plane, that we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not we go by train, if not we go by bus – if not, I’ll drive a seven-seater! And I will do. Mark my words I will do; I will arrive there.” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel got hands-on with travel plans to Lille after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government.

“There’s probably a stigma. I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped.” – Jesse Marsch tried myth-busting as he became the latest American to coach in the Premier League after taking the Leeds job.

“All I can say is the only way I know how to do things is to go all in and if you do that you can be surprised. That sounds like Ted Lasso, so I’ve heard.” – Also Jesse Marsch.

“It’s not anger, now I think it’s just sadness.” – Keane completed the five stages of grief after United lost 4-0 at Liverpool.

Antonio Conte file photo
“What a game. Wild. The intensity of the game was crazy. It was two heavyweights, chomping at each other.” – Jurgen Klopp enjoyed Liverpool’s second pulsating 2-2 draw at title rivals Manchester City.

“Unfortunately they were a bit too far away.”- Roy Hodgson annoyed Watford’s travelling fans by failing to go and applaud them after they were relegated at his former club Crystal Palace.

“I want the referee to come in front of the cameras and explain his decisions because we were so excited to play this game and this beautiful occasion was destroyed tonight.” Mikel Arteta was unhappy after Arsenal’s derby defeat by Tottenham.

“In six months here, I have listened to him complaining a lot.” – Spurs boss Antonio Conte had little sympathy.

