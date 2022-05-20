Keane’s rage, Arteta’s complaints and Lampardian transitions – Quotes of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roy Keane raged, Mikel Arteta complained and Frank Lampard got serious, sort of.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best quotes from the Premier League this season.

“The players aren’t doing their jobs, they’re giving the ball away cheaply, there’s no energy to their play, there’s nobody running off the ball, it’s all sort of five-a-side football.” – Manchester United scored a late winner at Wolves in August, but Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane had already spotted the flaws in his former side.

“He’s still a good striker. Not as good as he was.” – Brentford boss Thomas Frank ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He knows we’re here.” – United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League got people talking (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off, 100 per cent” – Pep Guardiola questioned referee Paul Tierney’s decision not to send off James Milner for a foul on Phil Foden in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

“United have so many talented players, particularly going forward, but a lot of their players defensively… (Harry) Maguire and (Luke) Shaw last week were a disgrace, a disgrace to the club.” – Keane had had a week to stew about United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool.

“Yeah, I guess you could say I’ve got previous in the FA Cup, But no, seriously, we need to beat Brentford this weekend.” – the FA Cup’s Twitter account enjoyed the return of Frank Lampard and his ‘transition’ at Everton.

“So, a first Premier League win for Frank Lampard at Everton, I bet he’s having a great night. But seriously, it was a very good performance.” – As did Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

“We saw all of United’s shortcomings today. The way United lost the game today, they stopped running. No running back, it’s really unacceptable when you play for Man United and I think they threw in the towel.” – Keane was approaching full throttle after United’s 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City.

Kurt Zouma was “deeply sorry” for kicking his cat (Steve Paston/PA)

“Make no mistake about it, I’m here for the fight and I know my team-mates are. I’m privileged to be captain and I’ve got a responsibility to lead the players and turn things around.” – Harry Maguire issued a rallying cry.

“How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say. I’ll judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about players sticking together and we need to do more.” – Suffice to say Keane was not impressed.

“I want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.” – West Ham centre-half Kurt Zouma was prosecuted for kicking his pet cat.

“I’m also a human being and a great animal-lover, so I know how people feel. But I’m also a football manager here and responsible for getting results here.” – David Moyes picked the French defender anyway.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was prepared to get hands-on (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m just going to stick to football.” – Newcastle manager Eddie Howe ducked questions about mass executions in the country bankrolling his team.

“My last information is that we have a plane, that we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not we go by train, if not we go by bus – if not, I’ll drive a seven-seater! And I will do. Mark my words I will do; I will arrive there.” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel got hands-on with travel plans to Lille after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government.

“There’s probably a stigma. I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped.” – Jesse Marsch tried myth-busting as he became the latest American to coach in the Premier League after taking the Leeds job.

“All I can say is the only way I know how to do things is to go all in and if you do that you can be surprised. That sounds like Ted Lasso, so I’ve heard.” – Also Jesse Marsch.

“It’s not anger, now I think it’s just sadness.” – Keane completed the five stages of grief after United lost 4-0 at Liverpool.

Antonio Conte, pictured, has heard a lot of “complaining” from Mikel Arteta (Peter Byrne/PA)

“What a game. Wild. The intensity of the game was crazy. It was two heavyweights, chomping at each other.” – Jurgen Klopp enjoyed Liverpool’s second pulsating 2-2 draw at title rivals Manchester City.

“Unfortunately they were a bit too far away.”- Roy Hodgson annoyed Watford’s travelling fans by failing to go and applaud them after they were relegated at his former club Crystal Palace.

“I want the referee to come in front of the cameras and explain his decisions because we were so excited to play this game and this beautiful occasion was destroyed tonight.” Mikel Arteta was unhappy after Arsenal’s derby defeat by Tottenham.

“In six months here, I have listened to him complaining a lot.” – Spurs boss Antonio Conte had little sympathy.