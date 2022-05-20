The Premier League season in pictures

The 2021-22 Premier League season will go down to the wire as defending champions Manchester City hold a narrow one-point advantage over rivals Liverpool after the penultimate round of matches.
The campaign has brought with it plenty of celebrations, heavy disappointments and some memorable action-packed games that both loyal supporters and neutrals have enjoyed.
Who could forget the return of Cristiano Ronaldo on transfer deadline day after a 12-year absence from the English top flight, Christian Eriksen back in action after last summer’s cardiac arrest, or Burnley sacking manager Sean Dyche after a near decade-long reign?
As the campaign draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images captured on camera over the past nine months.