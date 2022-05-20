Joshua Buatsi keen to box in Ghana one day but focus is on Craig Richards fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joshua Buatsi keen to box in Ghana one day but focus is on Craig Richards fight

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.39pm
Joshua Buatsi wants to take a big fight night to Ghana (John Walton/PA)

Joshua Buatsi dreams of taking world title fights to Ghana one day but insisted his attentions are fixed on the “most important test of my career” against Craig Richards.

Buatsi, who was born in Ghana but moved to the UK aged nine with his family, claimed Olympic bronze at Rio 2016 and has made a favourable impression since turning professional, winning all 15 fights.

He faces arguably his toughest test in former world title challenger Richards this weekend, with local pride at stake for south Londoners who started boxing at the same South Norwood and Victory ABC club.

While Buatsi is confident he is now ready for the light-heavyweight’s elite, he knows he cannot afford to overlook Richards, who was narrowly outpointed by WBA champion Dmitry Bivol 12 months ago.

Joshua Buatsi, left, has won all 15 of his professional contests (Steven Paston/PA)

Asked if he feels he is ready for a world title shot, Buatsi told the PA news agency: “I do. The aim is to handle the business and then move on from that.

“But this is the most important test of my career. Would I say it’s the toughest? I would dub it as the most important, it’s the next fight and one that I have to win.”

Buatsi is one of Britain’s top prospects but is also proud of his Ghanaian roots, having spent many of his formative years in Tema, a short distance from the capital city of Accra, and he regularly visits his many relatives who still live there.

So while boxing on the biggest stages in Britain is in his sights, he also finds the idea of a big fight night in Ghana very appealing.

The 29-year-old said: “The obvious one is Wembley and the States. For me, I want to box in Ghana one day. You’re allowed to dream.

“It’s a place that I’m from, I’m deeply connected to it. I remember what it was like growing up there, I’m going out there in a few weeks’ time and I’m looking forward to that as well.

“The lifestyle is different to what it is here. Of course I’ve got loads of family there, there’s a sense of freedom that you have when you’re there. It’s beautiful, man.”

Whoever wins between Buatsi and Richards at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night would move closer to a world title shot, although there are some intriguing domestic fights to be made at 175lbs.

Callum Smith, the former world super-middleweight champion, Callum Johnson and Anthony Yarde join Buatsi in being ranked in the top five by at least one of the four major sanctioning bodies.

“There’s a good bunch of us in the light-heavy division,” Buatsi said. “The only way we can get the correct rankings of who should be where is either we fight each other or someone gets a world title.

Chantelle Cameron defends her WBC and IBF light-welterweight titles this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

“That would separate themselves from everyone else. You’d be a world champion – what can anyone else say to you? We either box each other or find different paths to get that world title.”

Chantelle Cameron defends her WBC and IBF light-welterweight titles on the undercard and is adamant she is not taking former world lightweight champion Victoria Noelia Bustos lightly.

The 31-year-old from Northampton had hoped for an undisputed fight against WBA and WBO champion Kali Reis but the American is taking time out for personal health issues, so Argentina’s Bustos steps into the fray.

Cameron told PA: “If I get beaten then my undisputed fight will never happen. I’d lose my belts, we’d be back to the drawing board and it would be the start of a long, long journey again.

“I don’t want to have to climb the ladder again. I never got the opportunity to just fight for a world title so soon in my career, I had to have mandatories and wait around so I can’t lose.”

