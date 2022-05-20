Patrick Vieira keen for Palace to end season on high after Everton collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira keen for Palace to end season on high after Everton collapse

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 1.33pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira endured a difficult night on Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira endured a difficult night on Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has called for his team to deliver a “big performance” to get the better of Manchester United on Sunday with the club eager to put a difficult night on Merseyside behind them.

The Eagles suffered a 3-2 loss at Everton on Thursday, having held a two-goal advantage at the break, but the result was overshadowed by an incident which involved Vieira and one of the home supporters.

A pitch invasion occurred at full-time, due to the Toffees’ Premier League status being secured, and as Vieira walked back to the away dressing room, he appeared to be repeatedly goaded by one fan and reacted by attempting to grab the supporter before he seemingly aimed a kick at the man.

The FA is aware of the incident and looking into it, the PA news agency understands, while Merseyside Police have launched an investigation.

But for Palace, the focus turns to finishing on a high at home to United.

“I think it’s good for us to play the last game at home against one of the best teams in this country – Manchester United and everything they represent in the Premier League,” Vieira said, speaking after the defeat to Everton.

“We will want to give a really good performance. I think our fans deserve that and this is what we will try to do.

“It’s been a really, really challenging season for United, but it’s never easy to play them. When you look at the quality that they have in the squad, we need a big performance to get something from the game.”

Sunday will be Conor Gallagher’s final appearance for Palace, with the midfielder set to return to parent club Chelsea this summer following the conclusion of his season-long loan at Selhurst Park.

He was introduced for the final quarter of an hour on Thursday but could be restored to the starting line-up for the visit of United.

The Eagles are no longer able to set a new club record for the most points achieved in a Premier League campaign but could secure a top-half finish with victory over the Red Devils.

New United boss Erik Ten Hag is expected to be at Selhurst Park to watch the match but he will have no involvement, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick set to take charge of the sixth-placed team on one final occasion.

Asked if the ex-Ajax head coach will have an impact, Vieira replied: “I don’t really know, you’ll have to ask him that yourself.

“We are going to concentrate on ourselves and recover from the Everton game and find the right words to lift the players to allow ourselves to compete against United.”

