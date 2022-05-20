Steven Gerrard disappointed to have integrity questioned ahead of City clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard disappointed to have integrity questioned ahead of City clash

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 2.03pm
Steven Gerrard can help Jurgen Klopp and former club Liverpool on Sunday. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steven Gerrard can help Jurgen Klopp and former club Liverpool on Sunday. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steven Gerrard insists nobody can question his or Aston Villa’s integrity ahead of their trip to Manchester City.

Villa go to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing they could help hand the Premier League title to Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

City are a point ahead of Liverpool at the top and victory on the final day will see them retain their crown.

Gerrard has been embroiled in the destiny of the title before given his 17-year professional career at Anfield but vowed he is only interested in winning points for Villa.

“It is disappointing when people mention integrity and aim it towards me or Aston Villa or any of my players,” the Villa boss said.

“We’ll go out at the weekend and give it everything we’ve got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.

“We’ve got three massive points to play for, we’ve got an opportunity to finish the season on a high. It would be nice if we can reward our supporters with something at the weekend.

“In terms of Liverpool, I totally understand and respect the external noise and the questions that have been coming my way for some time. They’re involved in a title race and I spent a lot of time there.”

City and Liverpool have been a class above their rivals and Gerrard feels there is now a real distinction between them and others.

“When I played there was a lot of talk about the top four and for a period that became a top six,” he said.

“But I think it has become quite clear in the last two or three years with Jurgen and Pep’s consistency since Jose (Mourinho) left – he finished second at Manchester United just before he left – they have been the strongest teams for a long time now and there is a gap forming.

“In terms of my experience being back in the Premier League, they have been the two best sides by far we have faced.

“One tries to hurt you with positional play and possession and one tries to hurt you with speed and intensity. They are both extremely consistent and have got top managers.

“They have both recruited extremely well over a period of time and had a lot of time to work with the team so it is no surprise that they get the results that they do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier