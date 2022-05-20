Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck close to signing new Brighton deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck close to signing new Brighton deals

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 2.29pm
Danny Welbeck is close to agreeing a new contract at Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter says Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are close to agreeing new deals at the Amex Stadium.

The future of the Seagulls pair had been uncertain, with their current contracts set to expire in the summer.

Potter, whose side finish the Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Sunday, expects extensions to be announced imminently.

“Pascal and Danny are really close, I think, to agreeing everything for next year,” he said.

“I think it’s just a matter of time, a bit of formality, so that’s great.”

Creative midfielder Gross, 30, has scored 16 Premier League goals and provided 26 assists in 154 appearances since joining Albion from German club Ingolstadt in 2017.

Former England international Welbeck, 31, arrived as a free agent in October 2020 and has hit the net 11 times in 48 top-flight outings for Albion, including scoring the opener in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leeds.

“They’re two guys that have played massive roles for us,” continued Potter.

“Pascal, a longer role in terms of the time he’s been at the club, he’s been really important during my time at the club, on and off the pitch.

“The same with Danny. You can see recently in his performances that he’s enjoying his football and he’s injury-free, which is massive for him and for us.

“The squad’s in a good place. You can’t control the summer window but we’re prepared and we’re always looking ahead and always planning for any eventuality – that’s the fun of the transfer window.”

Potter marked a double anniversary on Friday – celebrating his 47th birthday and three years since he replaced Chris Hughton as Brighton head coach.

He has guided Albion to their highest Premier League points tally this term – which currently stands at 48 – and has ambitions of securing the club’s maiden top-half finish ahead of the visit of the Hammers.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here; not to say it hasn’t been really challenging – of course it has, for different reasons,” said the former Ostersunds and Swansea boss.

“But overall I’m really fortunate I’m at fantastic football club with really good people.

“I think we’ve made progress, on and off the pitch. When I look back, a very happy time.”

