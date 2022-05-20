Burnley waiting on Jay Rodriguez fitness for crucial match with Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson is waiting to learn if Jay Rodriguez might be fit for Sunday’s relegation decider against Newcastle.

Rodriguez did a light training session on Friday morning, but Jackson said he was the only one of the club’s injured players who might be able to return, ruling captain Ben Mee out of the game.

Matt Lowton will be suspended followed his red card at Aston Villa, although Jackson said the club were planning to appeal the decision.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will make late calls on striker Chris Wood and defender Fabian Schar ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Former Clarets frontman Wood missed Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal with a hip problem, while Switzerland international Schar came off with a head injury and is being assessed under concussion protocols.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser suffered a slight reaction on his return from a hamstring problem and will also be checked, while full-back Javier Manquillo is recovering from chicken pox, but midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee) are out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Costelloe, Gudmundsson.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Trippier, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood, Gayle.