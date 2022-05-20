Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton deserve to be where they are in the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton deserve to be where they are in the table

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 3.09pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits recent results have not been good enough (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits recent results have not been good enough (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Southampton can have no complaints with their position in the Premier League following their collapse in results.

Saints travel to Leicester for their final match of the campaign knowing they can finish no higher than their current position of 15th. And should they lose with Everton winning at Arsenal, they could drop to 16th.

As recently as February they sat on the cusp of the European places, only to plummet down the table through a run of nine defeats in 12 matches, a sequence containing just one win.

Relegation has been averted, but Hasenhuttl accepts it has been an unsatisfactory second half of 2021-22.

“It’s what you deserve to get when you have a season where, for a long time, you have a very good run of form and then in the end you lose games that you don’t have to lose,” Hasenhuttl said.

“The mid part of the table is very tight. You can see it, we played all the teams around us at the end and these are the decisive games. It very often breaks down to these decisive games, to the six-points games.

“If you win these games then you are suddenly up in the table, but this season again we faded at this moment. This is very disappointing.

“We reached the minimal target early like every year, but the next step we couldn’t manage. This is not what we wanted.”

Neither Southampton nor Leicester have anything to play for at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, but Hasenhuttl insists that finishing on a defeat would cast a cloud over the summer.

“I’m sure it won’t be the most watched game on the weekend, but for us it’s an important one because we want to end up in a good way and get a little bit of a positive feeling before the summer break,” he said.

“The last results haven’t been that good, so this is another chance to show up and get a better result against a team that is in good form.”

